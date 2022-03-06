Air-con filter or seaweed? Jay Chou puzzles fans with social media post

All singer Jay Chou said on the social media post was: "Time to display it after keeping it for a while."

TAIPEI - Taiwanese megastar Jay Chou has puzzled his fans with a post on social media late on Friday (March 4).

He wrote in the caption: "Time to display it after keeping it for a while."

As the singer did not elaborate, fans were left wondering what the item featured with the post was, with some asking if it was seaweed or a maze.

A netizen joked: "Did you remove the air-condition filter for a wash?".

Another quoted lyrics from his 2001 song Love Before BC: "More than 3,700 years have passed since it was carved on the black basalt".

One of the fans may have hit on the answer though, saying it was a painting by American conceptual artist Glenn Ligon, who is noted as one of the originators of the term "post-blackness".

Chou is known as an art collector, with several of his pieces coming from famous artists.

He and his wife, model-actress Hannah Quinlivan, announced in January that they are expecting a third child.

They have been married since 2015 and have two children: daughter Hathaway, six, and son Jaylen Romeo, four.