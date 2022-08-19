Astro's Cha Eun-woo goes shirtless in photos on social media

K-pop idol Cha Eun-woo's post received more than 2 million likes half an hour after it was posted.

K-pop idol Cha Eun-woo is not known to flaunt his toned body on social media.

So it was a rare treat for his fans when he did so on Instagram late on Wednesday (Aug 17).

The singer-actor from boy band Astro posted photos of himself shirtless while out at sea, captioning the photos with a rowboat emoji.

The 25-year-old was seen in three of the photos with his back facing the camera. He was bare-bodied in two of them.

There was also a photo of him facing the camera with a towel covering his shirtless upper body and one of him wearing a T-shirt and life vest.

The post went viral, receiving more than 2 million likes half an hour after it was posted. The post had garnered more than 7 million likes as of Friday afternoon.

His fans said the photos were likely taken in Cebu, Philippines. He was spotted recently shooting a project at a beach there.

Cha recently held his Starry Caravan fan meeting tour in Asian countries such as Indonesia, Thailand and Philippines, and is slated to hold another one in Seoul on Sept 3.

He debuted as a member of Astro in 2016 and has acted in several TV series such as Gangnam Beauty (2018), Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryung (2019) and True Beauty (2020 to 2021).

The singer-actor is reportedly in talks to star in a new drama, the Korean title of which can be translated as This Relationship Is Uncontrollable.

He is also slated to appear in another romance drama based on the popular webtoon A Good Day To Be A Dog.