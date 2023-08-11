Bands Suede and Manic Street Preachers to stage joint concert in Singapore

British band Suede and Welsh group Manic Street Preachers are set to return to Singapore to co-headline a concert at The Star Theatre on Nov 22.

The show is part of their first joint Asia tour, which also includes dates in Japan and Taiwan.

Tickets from $108 to $288 go on sale on Aug 17 for members of concert promoters Live Nation, and on Aug 18 for the public.

The upcoming show will be Suede’s eighth performance in Singapore. The quintet, who made their name with Britpop anthems such as Animal Nitrate (1993), The Wild Ones (1994) and Beautiful Ones (1996), last played here at the Singapore Grand Prix in 2022. Their first gig in Singapore was at the now defunct World Trade Centre Harbour Pavilion in 1997.

Fronted by singer-songwriter Brett Anderson, they released Autofiction, their ninth album, in 2022.

Manic Street Preachers, best known for alternative and indie rock hits such as Motorcycle Emptiness (1991) and If You Tolerate This Your Children Will Be Next (1998), played their one and only show in Singapore at Fort Canning Park in 2008.

The trio, comprising singer-guitarist James Dean Bradfield, bassist Nicky Wire and drummer Sean Moore, released their 14th album, The Ultra Vivid Lament, in 2021. It went to No. 1 on the British album charts.

Manic Street Preachers & Suede in Singapore

Where: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green

When: Nov 22, 8pm

Admission: From $108 to $288 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588) and at SingPost outlets. Live Nation pre-sale starts on Aug 17 from 10am to 11.59pm. Go to livenation.sg for free membership sign-up and pre-sale access. Tickets for the public will be available from 10am on Aug 18