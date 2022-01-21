 Bat Out Of Hell singer Meat Loaf dies aged 74, Latest Music News - The New Paper
Music

Bat Out Of Hell singer Meat Loaf dies aged 74

Bat Out Of Hell singer Meat Loaf dies aged 74
Meat Loaf, otherwise known as Michael Lee Aday, has died at the age of 74. PHOTO: MEAT LOAF/FACEBOOK
Jan 21, 2022 04:26 pm

LONDON (REUTERS) - Meat Loaf, the singer best known for the Bat Out Of Hell album, has died at the age of 74, a statement on his official Facebook page said on Friday.

The American singer and actor, otherwise known as Michael Lee Aday, had a career spanning six decades, and sold more than 100 million albums worldwide.

"From his heart to your souls ... don't ever stop rocking!" the statement said.

Gigi Lai posts a photo of a bouquet of flowers given by her husband Patrick Ma on social media on Jan 18, 2022.
TV

Former HK actress Gigi Lai shares rare snap with hubby

Related Stories

How to talk to your kid about sex? Ex-actress Jacelyn Tay and experts on the dos and don'ts

Singer Jay Chou and wife Hannah Quinlivan expecting their third child

Actor Li Nanxing's Instagram account hacked by swindlers

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Celebritiesobituary