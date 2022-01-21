Bat Out Of Hell singer Meat Loaf dies aged 74

Meat Loaf, otherwise known as Michael Lee Aday, has died at the age of 74.

LONDON (REUTERS) - Meat Loaf, the singer best known for the Bat Out Of Hell album, has died at the age of 74, a statement on his official Facebook page said on Friday.

The American singer and actor, otherwise known as Michael Lee Aday, had a career spanning six decades, and sold more than 100 million albums worldwide.

"From his heart to your souls ... don't ever stop rocking!" the statement said.