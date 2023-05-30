Beyonce pays tribute to daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, 11, after dancing together on stage

Blue Ivy Carter, 11, strutted out in an all-silver outfit to dance along to Beyonce’s hits My Power and Black Parade.

PARIS – American singer Beyonce paid a rare tribute to her daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, 11, on Instagram after dancing together on stage.

The eldest child of Beyonce, 41, and American rapper husband Jay-Z, 53, joined her mum’s Renaissance world tour last Friday in Paris, performing two dances with the professional dancers.

The audience was surprised when Carter strutted out in an all-silver outfit to dance along to Beyonce’s hits My Power and Black Parade.

On Monday, the proud mum, who also has five-year-old twins Rumi and Sir, shared a photo and two clips from the show on Instagram. She wrote: “My beautiful firstborn. I’m so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel.”

Carter’s maternal grandmother Tina Knowles, 69, also shared snippets the day after the concert, including a short video of the crowd chanting “Blue, Blue, Blue” as Carter left the stage.

Mrs Knowles wrote in the caption: “Last night, I saw my beautiful grandbaby dance in front of almost 70,000 people. She killed it and was as cool as a cucumber.”

She also said that while the professional dancers had practised the choreography for months, Carter picked it up in about a week.

She added: “And yes, I am a proud grandma. I am truly amazed by the courage that this brave, talented, beautiful 11-year-old exhibited last night.”