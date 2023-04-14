 Blackpink surpass Justin Bieber to become the most viewed music artistes on YouTube, Latest Music News - The New Paper
Music

Blackpink surpass Justin Bieber to become the most viewed music artistes on YouTube

Blackpink surpass Justin Bieber to become the most viewed music artistes on YouTube
K-pop girl group Blackpink have racked up more than 30.2 billion views on their official YouTube channel.PHOTO: BLACKPINK/FACEBOOK
Suzanne Sng
Apr 14, 2023 09:37 pm

SEOUL – K-pop girl group Blackpink are now the most viewed music artistes on YouTube, surpassing Canadian pop star Justin Bieber, who held the title for 13 years.

The quartet – comprising Lisa, Rose, Jennie and Jisoo – started their official channel seven years ago and have racked up more than 30.2 billion views and counting.

They exceeded Bieber’s 30.1 billion views, which took him 16 years to accumulate since the start of his channel in 2007.

This is despite Blackpink having released only two albums as a group – The Album (2020) and Born Pink (2022) – compared with Bieber’s six. All four members have released successful solo albums as well.

They are now on their Born Pink World Tour, which started in 2022 and has sold out in almost every city.

In March, they became the most streamed female group on Spotify, according to a statement from the Guinness World Records.

Louis Tomlinson was last in Singapore in 2015, when he performed with One Direction at the National Stadium.
Music

1D's Louis Tomlinson cancels gigs in S'pore and Asia

Related Stories

Wang Leehom sings with retired singer Jody Chiang in viral video

HK singer Andy Hui gives first stage performance since 2019 cheating scandal

Singer Eric Chou says he is going to be a father soon

Their songs had 8.88 billion individual streams as of March 3, breaking the previous record of 8.4 billion streams held by British girl group Little Mix.

More On This Topic
South Korea’s YG Entertainment to launch Blackpink The Game
Blackpink’s Lisa is first K-pop idol to hit 90 million Instagram followers

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

MusicYouTubek-pop