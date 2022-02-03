Blackpink's Ddu-Du Ddu-Du the first music video by a K-pop group to hit 1.8b views
SEOUL - Mega girl band Blackpink's hit song Ddu-Du Ddu-Du has become the most popular music video by a K-pop group on YouTube, accumulating more than 1.8 billion views on Tuesday (Feb 1).
"It is the first time that a K-pop group's music video has garnered 1.8 billion views," said the group's management agency YG Entertainment. "At this rate, we believe that the video's views will reach the 2 billion mark soon."
Released in June 2018, Ddu-Du Ddu-Du is the lead track on the quartet's first EP, Square Up, and was a massive commercial success. It was voted Song of the Year in a Gallup Korea survey that year.
In March 2020, it was the first music video by a K-pop band to reach the milestone of one billion YouTube views.
However, it still has to catch up with South Korean singer-rapper Psy's 2012 monster hit, Gangnam Style, which has a whopping 4.33 billion views.
Topping the YouTube chart is the music video of Baby Shark Dance. The catchy children's song surpassed 10 billion views in January.
