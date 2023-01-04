Blackpink’s Ddu-Du Ddu-Du hits two billion views on YouTube

K-pop girl group Blackpink's Ddu-Du Ddu-Du reached two billion views on YouTube on Wednesday.

SEOUL – K-pop girl group Blackpink broke a YouTube record on Wednesday, with their music video Ddu-Du Ddu-Du crossing two billion views.

This is a first for a K-pop group on the platform.

Released in June 2018, Ddu-Du Ddu-Du is the lead track on the quartet’s first EP, Square Up. It was a massive commercial success and was voted Song of the Year in a Gallup Korea survey that year.

In terms of YouTube views, however, it still lags behind Psy’s Gangnam Style, which was a monster hit in 2012 and is the most viewed music video for a K-pop solo artiste. It has clocked 4.6 billion views.

Another Blackpink music video, Kill This Love, has 1.7 billion views.

Overall, the most viewed music video on YouTube is Despacito by Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi, featuring Puerto Rican rapper and singer Daddy Yankee. The earworm tops the list with a whopping eight billion views.