Blackpink’s Jennie shares outfit photos from her rumoured date with BTS’ V in May

Jennie posted an outfit similar to the one she wore on her rumoured date with V when they were spotted in Paris.

SEOUL – K-idol Jennie of girl group Blackpink has shared some throwback photos on Instagram – and fans are taking them as a subtle nod to her rumoured romance with boy band member V of BTS.

In a few of her photos posted on Instagram on Wednesday, Jennie, 27, is seen in an outfit similar to the one she wore on her rumoured date with V, 27, when they were spotted strolling hand in hand in Paris in May.

In one of the photos, she is clad casually in a long-sleeved white top and dark blue jeans, and accessorising with a white bucket hat, white sneakers, a colourful scarf and an oversized pair of sunglasses. She is also carrying a cross-body bag. The outfit matches the one in May, except for the sunglasses and a cream jacket, which is seen in another photo she shared.

She wrote in the caption: “Few weeks back.”

Dating rumours have dogged the pair – also known as Taennie, which combines V’s real name Kim Tae-hyung and Jennie – for more than a year as their alleged relationship makes them one of K-pop’s power couples.

In May 2022, they were reportedly seen on what looked like a holiday on Jeju Island and more photos surfaced later in 2022.

Both of their management agencies have not confirmed nor denied the relationship rumours.

In the comment section of Jennie’s post, her 80.1 million followers have been voicing their support, although some haters have also surfaced.

They accuse her of using the romance rumours to regain popularity after she came under fire recently for her appearance in controversial drama series The Idol.

She was also slammed in June for abruptly leaving Blackpink’s Melbourne concert after taking ill, but was subsequently seen dining at hot pot chain Haidilao.

Most of the comments were positive, calling her an “unbothered queen” and celebrating the alleged romance, saying “Taennie is real”.