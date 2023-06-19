Blackpink’s Jennie slammed for dining at Haidilao after leaving stage during Melbourne concert

Jennie, 27, had abruptly left the stage after their second song.

SEOUL – Girl group Blackpink’s Jennie is being slammed online after she was spotted dining at hotpot chain Haidilao in Melbourne on June 11.

That was the night of their second concert in the Australian city and Jennie, 27, had left the stage abruptly after their second song.

The remaining members of the quartet – Jisoo, 28; Rose, 26; and Lisa, 26 – told concertgoers that Jennie was not feeling well and performed the rest of the concert without her.

Blackpink are currently on their gruelling Born Pink World Tour, which kicked off in Seoul in October 2022.

Their management agency YG Entertainment later explained in a statement that she was unable to return to the stage due to her “deteriorating health condition’”.

She also apologised in an Instagram Story on June 13, writing: “Sorry I wasn’t able to finish the show. I’m doing my best to recover at the moment. Your understanding and support mean the world to me. Thank you to everyone who came to our Melbourne show. Love you guys.”

Netizens on social media platforms – including Instagram, Weibo and Xiaohongshu – have attacked her for leaving the stage without explanation and accused her of being lazy.

Others said they felt disrespected and had wasted their money on the concert tickets. Some also pointed out that this was not the first time she had left during a performance.

The fact that she was later seen dining at Haidilao with her bandmates and their entourage added fuel to the fire.

Her recent posts on Instagram have been bombarded with negative comments, including those asking her to leave the group.

In recent days, Jennie had been juggling a number of events outside of the concert tour, including jetting to Tokyo for a show for luxury brand Chanel and attending the Cannes premiere of drama series The Idol, in which she has a small role.