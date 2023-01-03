Blackpink’s Jisoo launches YouTube channel, will release first solo album this year

Blackpink member Jisoo's new YouTube channel will donate all its proceeds to charity.

SEOUL – K-pop girl group Blackpink’s Jisoo celebrated her 28th birthday on Tuesday by launching her own YouTube channel at the stroke of midnight.

Within six hours, Happy Jisoo 103% had already amassed more than 800,000 subscribers. Her first video, a vlog of her time in London when the group held two sold-out concerts on Nov 30 and Dec 1, 2022, garnered more than 1.7 million views in the same amount of time.

The 13-minute video sees her taking in the sights of the city, such as Big Ben and the London Eye, and even queueing to take photos with Christmas lights with bandmate Lisa, 25.

She also filmed herself working out on the treadmill after their concerts and enjoying food such as Korean barbecue, hot pot and a spread of desserts.

The clip ended with a message that all proceeds from the channel will go to those in need.

Fans of the singer-actress have more to celebrate, as the group’s management agency, YG Entertainment, released some good news on Monday, confirming that she is currently preparing for her first solo album.

To be released this year, the album is already in the works, according to a statement from YG Entertainment.

“Blackpink’s Jisoo is currently working hard on recording her solo album. While carrying out a busy world tour schedule since last year, she finished the album jacket photo shoot and worked on music production whenever she had the time in order to keep her promise to her fans,” it said, adding that she will announce the details soon.

She is the last of the quartet to release a solo album, which comes after Jennie’s Solo in November 2018, Rose’s R in March 2021 and Lisa’s Lalisa in September 2021. All three were huge chart hits and had music videos which broke YouTube records.

The mega popular group, which kicked off their Born Pink World Tour in Seoul in October 2021, will begin the Asian leg of the concert tour in Bangkok on Saturday.