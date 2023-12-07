Blackpink’s Jisoo posts nostalgic photo to mark group’s contract renewal

Jisoo posted on Instagram Stories on Dec 6 Blackpink's group photo, which was initially shared on social media in July 2016.

Blackpink’s Jisoo has taken to social media to express her delight at the K-pop girl group’s contract renewal with label YG Entertainment.

The 28-year-old singer posted on Instagram Stories on Dec 6 a throwback photo of her jumping with Jennie, Rose and Lisa – the other three members of Blackpink.

She tagged the group’s official account.

The photo is said to be Blackpink’s first group photo shoot with YG Entertainment after learning that they would be debuting as a unit.

The snap was posted on the group’s Facebook account in July 2016 and is reportedly displayed in Blackpink’s recording studio.

The group released their first single, Square One, in August that year and met with immediate success.

In 2021, Blackpink became the most-subscribed artistes on YouTube.

With their second album Born Pink (2022), they became the first female K-pop group to top the Billboard 200 chart.

YG, which has been representing Blackpink since their debut seven years ago, announced on Dec 6 that the four members have renewed their contract for “group activities” with the agency.

However, the label is still negotiating their exclusive individual contracts.