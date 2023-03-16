Blackpink’s Lisa is first K-pop idol to hit 90 million Instagram followers

Lisa hit the milestone on Monday, more than four years after her first post on the platform. PHOTO: LALALALISA_M/INSTAGRAM

SEOUL – Blackpink’s Lisa has become the first K-pop idol to hit 90 million followers on Instagram.

She hit the milestone on Monday, more than four years after her first post on the platform.

The popular singer-rapper, 25, is active on social media and has been posting frequently from around the world as the group are now on their Born Pink World Tour.

She also recently appeared in Harper’s Bazaar Singapore’s March issue, with five magazine covers showcasing her versatility.

She has consistently topped the list of most-followed K-pop idols, trailed closely by the other members of the quartet: Jennie (75.7 million), Jisoo (70.1 million) and Rose (68.6 million).

Members of top K-pop boy band BTS are next on the list, with V having the most followers at 57.8 million.

His bandmates each have between 43 million and 49 million followers, except for Jungkook, who deleted his account on Feb 28, leaving 52 million fans devastated.