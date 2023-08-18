 Blackpink’s Lisa rakes in $780k a post on Instagram , Latest Music News - The New Paper
Blackpink’s Lisa rakes in $780k a post on Instagram

Blackpink member Lisa, who was ranked 26th, was the highest-placed K-pop star on the list.PHOTO: LALALALISA_M/INSTAGRAM
Lim Ruey Yan
Aug 18, 2023 07:09 pm

SEOUL – A post by Thai singer Lisa of K-pop girl group Blackpink on Instagram costs US$575,000 (S$780,000).

This was according to the latest Instagram Rich List released by social media marketing management platform Hopper HQ.

Lisa, who was ranked 26th, was the highest-placed Asian entertainment celebrity on the list. The 26-year-old has more than 96.6 million followers on Instagram.

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra was 29th on the list, with a post costing US$532,000. The 41-year-old, who is married to American singer Nick Jonas, has more than 88.8 million followers on Instagram.

South Korean actor Lee Min-ho is ranked 55th with US$200,000 a post. The 36-year-old K-drama actor has more than 33.6 million followers on Instagram.

His fellow K-drama actress Song Hye-kyo, 41, is ranked 93rd with US$100,000 a post. She has more than 16.8 million followers on Instagram.

Late singer Coco Lee claimed she was mistreated on Sing! China

Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo tops the list with a whopping US$3.2 million a post. The 38-year-old, who is with Saudi club Al-Nassr, is the most followed person on Instagram with more than 601 million followers.

In second place is fellow soccer star Lionel Messi, with US$2.6 million a post. Messi, 36, has more than 483 million followers on Instagram. The Argentine plays for American club Inter Miami.

In third place is American singer-actress Selena Gomez, at US$2.56 million a post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m)

