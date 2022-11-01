Boy band bonanza: Backstreet Boys play on Feb 22, Westlife add third night on Feb 18

Irish quartet Westlife (left) and American quintet Backstreet Boys will both play at the Singapore Indoor Stadium next year.

Boy-band fans are in for a treat come February.

American quintet Backstreet Boys will stage a concert at Singapore Indoor Stadium on Feb 22, while Irish quartet Westlife have added a third night at the same venue on Feb 18 after selling out their Feb 16 and 17 shows.

Pre-sale tickets for Backstreet Boys start on Monday while Westlife tickets go on sale on Friday.

Backstreet Boys are best known for evergreen hits such as I Want It That Way (1999), Everybody (Backstreet’s Back, 1997) and As Long As You Love Me (1997). They last performed at the same venue in 2019 as part of their DNA World Tour, named after their ninth album released in the same year.

Their upcoming show is part of the DNA World Tour 2023, which also includes stops in Tokyo, Manila and Kaohsiung.

The group, which comprise AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson and Brian Littrell, released their 10th album, A Very Backstreet Christmas, on Oct 14.

Westlife, the act behind hits such as My Love (2000), If I Let You Go (1999) and Flying Without Wings (1999), initially sold out all tickets to their Feb 16 show. A second night on Feb 17 was added, and all the tickets sold out too.

According to organiser Unusual Entertainment, Westlife are the first international group to perform three nights at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

This trio of concerts will take place barely five months after their gig here in front of 60,000 fans on Oct 1, as part of the Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix. In 2019, they entertained a sold-out 20,000-strong audience at the National Stadium.

In a statement, Westlife thanked Singapore fans for their love and support, saying: “We cannot believe the amazing news and look forward to seeing all of you again really soon.”

Backstreet Boys: DNA World Tour 2023 – Singapore

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk

When: Feb 22, 8pm

Admission: Tickets from $168. Fan Club pre-sale starts on Monday, 10am (go to www.backstreetboys.com/fan-club); VIP Upgrade starts on Nov 8, 10am; Live Nation members pre-sale start on Nov 9, 10am (go to www.livenation.sg); general sale starts on Nov 10, 10am via Ticketmaster (go to str.sg/wzrj or call 3158-8588) and SingPost outlets.

Westlife The Wild Dreams Tour

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium

When: Feb 18, 8pm

Admission: Tickets from $128 go on sale from Friday at noon via Ticketmaster and SingPost outlets.