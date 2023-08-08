British band The 1975 told to pay $3.6m in damages for cancelled KL music fest

Festival organiser Future Sound Asia said that failure by The 1975 to pay damages would result in legal proceedings in UK courts.

KUALA LUMPUR – British pop-rock band The 1975 are being sued by Future Sound Asia (FSA) after a controversial performance at the Good Vibes Festival 2023.

According to The Malay Mail, FSA, organiser of the festival, has demanded that the band pay more than £2 million (S$3.6 million) in damages after the event was cancelled abruptly when singer Matty Healy attacked Malaysia’s anti-LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender) laws.

FSA’s legal counsel sent a letter of claim dated Aug 7 to the band, demanding that The 1975 “admit their liability and also pay the sum of £2,099,154.54 (RM12,347,967.91) within seven days”.

It said the band’s failure to do so would result in legal proceedings being pursued in English courts.

The claim against The 1975 is for intentional breach of contract.

The Malay Mail added that Healy, 34, had given “a pre-show written assurance that he and The 1975’s live performance ‘shall adhere to all local guidelines and regulations’ during their set in Malaysia”.

But during the band’s set on July 21, Healy gave a speech criticising the Malaysian government for criminalising same-sex relationships. He then kissed the band’s bassist Ross MacDonald during their rendition of I Like America & America Likes Me.

The remaining two days of the three-day festival in Kuala Lumpur were subsequently cancelled by the Malaysian authorities.