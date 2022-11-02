 British boy band Blue to stage concert in Singapore in February, Latest Music News - The New Paper
British boy band Blue to stage concert in Singapore in February

British boyband Blue last performed in Singapore in 2019.PHOTO: Mode Entertainment
Eddino Abdul Hadi Music Correspondent
Nov 02, 2022 02:08 pm

Yet another boy band is coming to Singapore in February.

British quartet Blue is set to perform at The Theatre at Mediacorp on Feb 9. Tickets from $128 will go on sale on Friday.

Two other boy bands recently announced gigs in February too. Backstreet Boys will play Feb 22, while Irish quartet Westlife will play three nights, from Feb 15 to 18. Both acts are performing at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Blue, known for hits such as If You Come Back (2001), Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word (2002) and Guilty (2003), last performed in Singapore at Zepp@Bigbox in 2019.

The group comprises Antony Costa, Simon Webbe, Duncan James and Lee Ryan. The Singapore show is part of their global 20th Anniversary Heart and Soul Tour, which marks two decades since they released their debut album, All Rise, in 2001.

All Rise and its follow-ups, One Love (2002) and Guilty (2003), topped the British album charts. The quartet went on hiatus in 2005 and reunited in 2011. 

On Oct 28, Blue released their sixth album, Heart & Soul, which includes singles such as Haven’t Found You Yet and Dance With Me.

Blue 20th Anniversary Heart & Soul Tour Singapore

Where: The Theatre at Mediacorp, 1 Stars Avenue

When: Feb 9, 8pm

Admission: Tickets from $128 go on sale Friday, 10am via Sistic (www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555).

