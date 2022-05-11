 Britney Spears' nude selfies on Instagram goes viral, Latest Music News - The New Paper
Britney Spears' nude selfies on Instagram goes viral

Britney Spears' nude selfies on Instagram goes viral
The barrage of posts have sparked concern of her emotional stability among her 41 million followers. PHOTO: BRITNEYSPEARS/INSTAGRAM
Suzanne Sng
May 11, 2022

LOS ANGELES - Singer Britney Spears showed off her body in a series of daring nude selfies on Instagram on Monday (May 9).

In three separate posts, the 40-year-old, who recently announced she is expecting her third child with fiance Sam Asghari, bared it all in 12 similar photos.

She is seen with her hands over her breasts and a heart emoji strategically placed between her legs in all the photos.

In her first post of six photos, which garnered 1.1 million likes in 24 hours, she wrote: "Photo dump of the last time I was in Mexico before there was a baby inside me. Why the h*** do I look 10 years younger on vacation?"

An hour later, oops, she did it again as she posted another three nudes, adding: "Don't underestimate the power of doing it myself and shooting with a selfie stick."

She followed up with three more snaps two hours after that.

"I love you all SSSSSSSSSOOOOOOOOOO much," the mother of two wrote.

The barrage of posts - which have a total of 2.3 million likes and 100,00 comments in less than a day - have sparked concern of her emotional stability among her 41 million followers, with some pointing out that the photos were essentially the same.

Others defended her full-frontal posts, saying they were merely a sign of her reclaiming ownership over her body in the wake of the termination of her 13-year conservatorship in November 2021.

She later posted a clip of herself modelling a striped dress - fully clothed this time.

