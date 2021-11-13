Music

Britney Spears wins freedom as conservatorship ended after 13 years

Britney (above) had begged the court to terminate the legal arrangement that has governed her personal life and estate since 2008.PHOTO: REUTERS
LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - A Los Angeles judge on Friday (Nov 12) ended the conservatorship that has controlled the life of pop star Britney Spears for 13 years.

"Effective today, the conservatorship of the person and the estate of Britney Jean Spears is hereby terminated," Judge Brenda Penny said after a hearing.

She added that the current conservator would continue working to settle ongoing financial issues in the case.

The 39-year-old Piece Of Me singer had begged the court to terminate the legal arrangement that has governed her personal life and US$60 million (S$80 million) estate since 2008.

The conservatorship was set up and overseen by the singer's father after she had a public breakdown and underwent treatment for undisclosed mental health issues.

In June, she told the court she had been traumatised and that she wanted her "life back" as soon as possible.

Interest in the case was propelled in the past year by documentaries and the #FreeBritney movement of fans who questioned why the singer lived under restrictions while successfully touring around the world and earning millions of dollars.

