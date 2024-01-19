Bruno Mars adds second concert in Singapore after pre-sale tickets sell out

Pre-sale tickets for the first show sold out quickly after kicked off on Jan 19, 11am. General sales for both shows will take place on Jan 20.

American pop star Bruno Mars has added a second night to his Singapore concert at the National Stadium and will now also perform on April 6.

Tickets from the Live Nation pre-sale for the first show on April 5 sold out quickly after the pre-sale kicked off on Jan 19 at 11am on livenation.sg. General sales for both shows will take place on Jan 20 at 11am via Ticketmaster. Ticket prices range from $108 to $598.

According to concert organiser Live Nation, the second show was added “due to incredible demand”.

The chart-topping, multi-award-winning artiste performed two nights at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in 2018, and played his first show in Singapore at the same venue in 2014.

In a post on social media, Live Nation cautioned fans against buying tickets from “unauthorised sellers or third party websites”.

“By purchasing tickets through these non-authorised points of sale, buyers take on the risk that the validity of the tickets cannot be guaranteed, with no refunds possible,⁠” it warns.

Mars’ concert dates until June include stops in Tokyo, Bangkok, South Korea, the Philippines and Las Vegas in the United States. The 38-year-old played his first gig of 2024 in Macau on Jan 6 at the MGM Cotai integrated resort.

The singer is best known for solo hits such as Just The Way You Are (2010), The Lazy Song (2011) and Locked Out Of Heaven (2012), which incorporate genres such as pop, R&B and funk.

His long list of accolades includes 15 Grammys, including Album of the Year for his third solo album 24K Magic (2016) and Record of the Year for Uptown Funk (2014), a collaboration with British producer-DJ Mark Ronson.

At the 2022 Grammys, Silk Sonic, his collaborative project with American singer-musician Anderson .Paak, won four awards, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year for the tune Leave The Door Open.

A prolific songwriter and producer, Mars has also worked on hits for other marquee music acts, such as British singer Adele and American singer CeeLo Green.

Bruno Mars Live In Singapore

Where: National Stadium, 1 Stadium Drive

When: April 5 and 6, 8pm

Admission Tickets from $108 to $598 go on sale on Jan 20, 11am via Ticketmaster’s website (ticketmaster.sg) and hotline (tel: 3158-8588).