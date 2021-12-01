Bryan Adams adds rock music touch to new Pirelli calendar

An undated handout photo made available by the Pirelli Press Office on 29 November 2021 shows a portrait of British singer and songwriter Rita Ora for the November image of the Pirelli 2022 Calendar.

MILAN – Cher, Rita Ora, Iggy Pop, Jennifer Hudson and other music stars take centre stage in the 2022 Pirelli calendar unveiled on Monday, shot by Canadian rocker and photographer Bryan Adams.

However, the 62-year-old was unable to unveil his take of the famed calendar in person in Milan after testing positive for Covid-19 upon arrival in Italy last week. He joined a press conference remotely via video.

Called On The Road, the calendar seeks to depict a day in the life of a touring musician.

Its cover shows guitarist and singer St. Vincent posing with a Pirelli guitar pick on her tongue.

It also features pictures of Cher and Pop in dressing rooms, Ora in the bath, rapper Saweetie pushing a luggage trolley and Hudson surrounded by flowers.

An undated handout photo made available by the Pirelli Press Office on 29 November 2021 shows a portrait of US singer Jennifer Hudson for the July image of the Pirelli 2022 Calendar. EPA

Rapper Bohan Phoenix poses on a piano while musician Grimes’ photo is set in a futuristic setting.

Adams, who snapped the photos in Los Angeles, Capri and Canada last summer, also features.

“With all these pictures, fantasy plays a big part in trying to create something,” he said in a statement.

“Because you don’t want it to be literal, you want it to be glamorous, yet it gives the impression of what it might be like.”

Adams said last week that he had tested positive for Covid-19 after flying into Milan and was going to the hospital. It was the second time in a month he had tested positive for the virus.