 BTOB's Minhyuk shows off chiselled abs in series of posts, Latest Music News - The New Paper
Music

BTOB's Minhyuk shows off chiselled abs in series of posts

BTOB's Minhyuk shows off chiselled abs in series of posts
K-pop boy band BTOB member Minhyuk said he obtained his abs by working out twice a day and cutting down on carbohydrates.PHOTO: HUTAZONE/INSTAGRAM
Suzanne Sng
Jan 12, 2022 06:15 pm

SEOUL - The Instagram account of Minhyuk - a member of K-pop boy band BTOB - has been a thirst trap lately.

Since the beginning of the year, he has been sharing shirtless snaps of his buff body, sending his fans into a frezy .

Also known as Huta, he has uploaded close to 20 photos this month to his grid.

While the 31-year-old has always been fit, he upped his game recently and even appeared on the cover of Men's Health magazine in Korea last December.

In an interview with the magazine, he revealed not just his abs, but also how he obtained them - by working out twice a day and cutting down on carbohydrates.

In the comments section, fans have swooned over his physique and praisedhim for his diligence at the gym despite the busy schedule of the popular group.

The two members, Jin and RM (third and fourth from left), tested positive a day after fellow member Suga reported a positive result.
Music

Two more members of BTS test positive for Covid-19

Related Stories

K-pop star Suga tests positive for Covid-19 after BTS return from US

BTS’ V breaks record for reaching 10 million IG followers in under 5 hours

BTS take all 4 grand prizes at Mnet Asian Music Awards for third year

One follower wrote: "Every day, we're attacked by you, sir. Continue please."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 이민혁 (@hutazone)

More On This Topic
South Koreans flaunt hot bods in 'body profile' social media trend

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

k-popSouth Koreasocial mediainstagram