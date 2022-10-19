BTS able to perform at national events while serving military service

SEOUL – Members of K-pop mega boy band BTS, who will begin to enlist for compulsory military service in the coming months, will be able to continue performing, according to South Korea’s Minister of National Defense.

“Our position is that we will provide an opportunity if they wish to participate when there is a national-level event for the public good or an event designed in light of the national interest,” said the ministry’s acting deputy spokesman Colonel Moon Hong-sik at a regular press briefing on Tuesday.

The septet’s management agency, Hybe, announced on Monday that all BTS members will fulfil their military service, starting with the eldest member, Jin, 29.

He has put off his service for as long as he can and faces the prospect of a full stint – meaning nearly two years out of the public eye – when he turns 30 in December.

While fans of the group, known as Army, have been supportive of the members’ upcoming enlistment, the news of them still performing while serving military service has been met with anger.

Even though this means that they may be able to watch their idols instead of waiting years for them to complete their military service, the fans have reacted negatively as they perceive the move as the government trying to capitalise on the band’s immense global popularity.

Since BTS made their debut in 2013, they have contributed significantly to South Korea’s economy, generating billions and inspiring tourists to visit the country.

Some netizens also pointed out that the members are not entitled to remuneration while serving military service and getting them to perform smacked of exploitation.

Ahead of his enlistment, Jin dropped an out-of-this-world teaser on Wednesday for his upcoming solo single, The Astronaut.

To be released on Oct 28, the single is rumoured to be a collaboration with British band Coldplay, which previously worked with BTS on My Universe in 2021.