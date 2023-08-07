BTS’ J-Hope, Jin and RM make surprise appearances at Suga’s final concert in Seoul

(From left) BTS' J-Hope, Suga, RM and Jin posing for a photo backstage after Suga's final D-Day concert in Seoul.

SEOUL – The bond between the BTS members is tight, and their constant support for one another was on display during Suga’s recent Agust D Tour D-Day in Seoul.

Jin and J-Hope surprised concertgoers on Sunday by being among the audience of Suga’s final show, much to the delight of the Army, the official fandom name of the K-pop juggernaut.

When Suga, 30, gave a shout-out to both Jin and J-Hope, the pair waved to the screaming crowd and saluted Suga. Both are now serving in the military.

Cheers erupted when RM showed up on stage and performed a duet with Suga.

The 28-year-old leader of BTS also addressed rumours of an impending enlistment, and said his new buzz cut was because of the hot weather, not because he was preparing to go into the army.

Incidentally, BTS’ agency BigHit announced on Monday that Suga will be preparing for his mandatory military service, now that his concert tour has ended.

“We would like to inform our fans that Suga has initiated the military enlistment process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement,” BigHit said in a statement, adding that more details will be given later.

“We ask you for your continued love and support for Suga until he completes his military service and safely returns. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artist.”

Both Jin, 30, and J-Hope, 29, took to Instagram to share their memories from the concert.

Jin posted two photos they took with Suga and RM backstage, while J-Hope shared several photos from his seat at the concert.