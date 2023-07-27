 BTS’ Jin and Winner’s Seungyoon share photos together in army uniform, Latest Music News - The New Paper
BTS’ Jin and Winner’s Seungyoon share photos together in army uniform

BTS' Jin (left) and Winner's Seungyoon were in the same army camp.PHOTO: JIN_BIGHITENTERTAINMENT/INSTAGRAM
Suzanne Sng
Jul 27, 2023 06:30 pm

SEOUL – BTS’ Jin and Winner’s Seungyoon have fans from their respective K-pop boy band fandoms swooning after the pair shared photos of themselves together in army uniform.

Both South Korean idols are currently serving their mandatory military service. Seungyoon recently completed six weeks of basic training at the camp where Jin is an assistant training instructor.

On Wednesday, they shared a series of photos on social media, including Instagram and Weverse.

Jin, 30, wrote in Korean, as translated by entertainment portal Allkpop: “Congratulations on your completion, Seungyoon. It’s been a fun six weeks. The cool vocalist of Winner, you worked hard as a trainee and I hope you live well on your own in the army.”

Seungyoon, 29, enlisted on June 20, while Jin entered military service in December 2022 and was appointed as an assistant training instructor with the 5th Infantry Division in January 2023.

Jin, who is the oldest member of boy band BTS and the first to enlist, added: “Our army company commander and director are very good people, so we’ve been doing well for six weeks. We don’t receive any special favours.”

