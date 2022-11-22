BTS’ Jungkook unveils new song Dreamers at Qatar World Cup

BTS' Jungkook is the first South Korean singer to release a World Cup song.

SEOUL - The 2022 Qatar World Cup kicked off on Sunday with K-pop boy band BTS’ Jungkook unveiling a tournament song during the opening ceremony.

He is the first South Korean singer to release a World Cup song and he performed Dreamers with Qatari singer Fahad Al Kubaisi during the opening ceremony at Al-Bayt Stadium.

The seven-act ceremony lasted around half an hour, paying tribute to the 32 participating nations, previous World Cup hosts and volunteers.

Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman and Qatari social media star Ghanim Al-Muftah started the ball rolling with their appearances. A team of dancers then performed the traditional Ardah sword dance, followed by a parade of the 32 national teams displaying their flags and mascots.

Appearing below the Qatar World Cup’s mascot La’eeb was Jungkook, 25, dressed head to toe in black. The South Korean singer jumped around the stage with dozens of dancers, singing Dreamers. Midway through Jungkook’s performance, Fahad joined in.