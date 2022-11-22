 BTS’ Jungkook unveils new song Dreamers at Qatar World Cup , Latest Music News - The New Paper
BTS’ Jungkook unveils new song Dreamers at Qatar World Cup

BTS' Jungkook is the first South Korean singer to release a World Cup song.PHOTO: REUTERS
Nov 22, 2022 02:41 pm

SEOUL - The 2022 Qatar World Cup kicked off on Sunday with K-pop boy band BTS’ Jungkook unveiling a tournament song during the opening ceremony.

He is the first South Korean singer to release a World Cup song and he performed Dreamers with Qatari singer Fahad Al Kubaisi during the opening ceremony at Al-Bayt Stadium.

The seven-act ceremony lasted around half an hour, paying tribute to the 32 participating nations, previous World Cup hosts and volunteers.

Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman and Qatari social media star Ghanim Al-Muftah started the ball rolling with their appearances. A team of dancers then performed the traditional Ardah sword dance, followed by a parade of the 32 national teams displaying their flags and mascots.

Appearing below the Qatar World Cup’s mascot La’eeb was Jungkook, 25, dressed head to toe in black. The South Korean singer jumped around the stage with dozens of dancers, singing Dreamers. Midway through Jungkook’s performance, Fahad joined in.

Dreamers is a song produced by Grammy-winning Moroccan producer RedOne, and its lyrics celebrate “those who boldly follow their goals and dare to dream”, according to the Federation Internationale de Football Association (Fifa).

Dreamers was officially released a few hours before the ceremony and it conquered the iTunes Top Song chart in 100 countries in 12 hours.

BTS’ Jungkook (right) and Qatari singer Fahad Al-Kubaisi perform Dreamers during the FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony on Nov 20, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
 

In the United States, the song reached No. 1 in just over two hours, which is the fastest time for a World Cup song.

Dreamers is the second official song Jungkook has put out independently of the group. In June, Jungkook featured in American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth’s song Left And Right.

With it, the BTS member became the longest-charting K-pop solo artiste on Billboard’s Hot 100 main singles chart following Gangnam Style singer Psy in 2013.

Meanwhile, Jungkook met the South Korean national team during his stay in Qatar to support the players. South Korea’s first match will be against Uruguay on Thursday, followed by Ghana on Nov 28 and Portugal on Dec 2. - THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

