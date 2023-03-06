BTS member Jin’s first Instagram photo since enlistment goes viral

SEOUL – K-pop boy band BTS’ Jin, who had not posted on Instagram since he enlisted for military service last December, shared his first photo on the platform last Saturday.

In the photo, the 30-year-old is seen in army uniform and buzz cut, and together with two other BTS bandmates, Jimin, 27, and J-Hope, 29.

Jin’s one-word caption – “Welcome” – seemed to refer to J-Hope, who is due to enlist soon.

In the comment section, J-Hope responded with laughter and tagged on several heart and heart-eyes emojis.

The unexpected snap sent the septet’s fans, known as Army, into a frenzy, with one million “likes” within half an hour of its posting. It currently has close to 11.5 million “likes” after 16 hours.

While Jin has shared a few photos from his army days on fan platform Weverse, this is his first Instagram post since he shared a photo of himself on Dec 9, 2022, days before his enlistment.

The oldest member of the band is now serving as an assistant instructor at the Yeoncheon army base in northern Gyeonggi province.

J-Hope dropped a new single last Friday as he gears up for his own enlistment.

On The Street comes seven months after his solo debut album Jack In The Box in July 2022. The song is expected to be his last release before he begins his mandatory military service.

All able-bodied men in South Korea are required to serve in the military for 18 months by the age of 28. However, in 2020, South Korea passed a bill which allows accomplished artistes to defer their military service until they are 30.