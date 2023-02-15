BTS’ Suga and K-pop group NCT Dream to perform in Singapore

NCT Dream will perform in Singapore on May 1.

BTS member Suga is embarking on a solo world tour, Agust D Tour, which will include a stop in Singapore in June.

SEOUL – South Korean rapper Suga and K-pop boy band NCT Dream are coming to Singapore.

Suga, of K-pop sensation BTS, is embarking on a solo world tour, Agust D Tour, which will include a stop in Singapore in June. The rapper was featured on South Korean singer Psy’s comeback single That That in 2022.

The tour was announced on social media platforms on Tuesday.

Suga, 29, whose real name is Min Yoon-gi, will kick off the tour in the United States in April, where he will be performing in Belmont Park in New York, Newark in New Jersey, Rosemont in Illinois, as well as Los Angeles and Oakland in California.

He will then head to Asia, where he will perform in Jakarta and Bangkok before playing at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on June 17 and 18.

Meanwhile, NCT Dream are coming to Singapore in May. Their second studio album, Glitch Mode, was released in early 2022.

The seven-member group have added additional dates to their world tour, which kicked off in Seoul in September 2022.

NCT Dream will be holding 32 performances in 22 cities in 2023, beginning with Osaka, Japan, from Friday to Sunday.

They will perform in Singapore on May 1 before heading to Macau and Kuala Lumpur.

NCT Dream, whho were formed in 2016 as a sub-unit of multi-member K-pop boy band NCT, had originally been scheduled to perform in Singapore in February 2020, but the concert was postponed due to the pandemic.