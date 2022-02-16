BTS' V and other K-pop stars test positive for Covid-19

K-pop boy band BTS' V (left) and singer-actor Lee Seung-gi have both tested positive for Covid-19.

SEOUL - K-pop boy band BTS' V is the fifth member of the group to test positive for Covid-19.

He was tested on Tuesday (Feb 15) after having a mild sore throat, according to a statement from their management agency Big Hit Music.

The 26-year-old had received two doses of the vaccine and did not have any serious symptoms, the statement said, adding that he was resting at home.

He had met the other six members of the band last Saturday but they had kept their masks on. The rest have since tested negative.

In December last year, Suga, 28, RM, 27, and Jin, 29, tested positive, followed by Jimin, 26, the following month. The four have since recovered.

J-Hope, 27, and Jungkook, 24, are the only two members who have not been infected.

Hours after V's news broke, the band announced that they will be holding three concerts in March in Seoul, their first in the country in more than two years.

The BTS Permission To Dance On Stage - Seoul shows will be streamed online and broadcast in cinemas across the world for live viewing events.

More K-pop stars have tested positive in recent days, as South Korea experiences a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Eight out of nine members of boy band Cravity have tested positive since the weekend, with only Woobin, 21, testing negative.

Five-member girl group Itzy are down three members - Lia, 21, Yeji, 21, and most recently Chaeryeong, 20, who tested positive on Wednesday (Feb 16).

Singer-actor Lee Seung-gi, 35, also tested positive on Tuesday, but has reassured his fans that his symptoms were mild. He even posted a cute photo of himself as a child on Instagram Stories to thank well-wishers.