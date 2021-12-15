BTS’ V breaks record for reaching 10 million IG followers in under 5 hours

V reached one million followers on his account @thv in 43 minutes, and hit 10 million followers in just four hours and 52 minutes.

K-pop powerhouse BTS has been making a habit of breaking records recently, and on Monday one of its members, V, gained two more Guinness World Records after his personal Instagram account broke the records for becoming the fastest to reach one million, and then 10 million, followers.

All seven members of the group launched their personal and verified Instagram accounts on Dec 6 but V outdid the others when he hit 1 million followers in 43 minutes and 10 million followers in just four hours and 53 minutes.

The previous record was held by another South Korean, Taeil Moon of K-pop group NCT, who notched 1 million followers in one hour and 45 minutes.

As at Dec 15, V, whose real name is Kim Tae-hyung, has 25.9 million followers. His fellow BTS members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin and Jungkook are not too far behind with more than 20 million followers each.

V’s records aren’t the first for BTS this year—the group scored five records with the release of their single “Butter.” The song’s records included the most-streamed track on Spotify in the first 24 hours (11,042,335 global streams) and the biggest YouTube video premiere (3.9 million concurrent viewers), according to Guinness.