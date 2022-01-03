BTS' V nets 30 million followers on Instagram in four weeks

V, whose real name is Kim Tae-hyung, follows only seven accounts - the official BTS account, and those of his six bandmates.

SEOUL - It has been four weeks since members of South Korean boyband BTS set up their individual Instagram accounts on Dec 6, and one member is proving particularly popular.

V, 26, crossed the 30 million follower mark over the weekend.

V, whose real name is Kim Tae-hyung, had already broken Guinness World Records for the fastest time to reach 1 million Instagram followers (43 minutes) and 10 million Instagram followers (4 hours 52 minutes).

The pop star himself follows only seven accounts - the official BTS account, along with those of his six bandmates.

The band's youngest member, Jungkook, 24, is not too far off V, with some 28.5 million followers. The remaining BTS members each have 25 million followers on average.

V's nearly two dozen posts so far run the gamut from shots of his dog and vintage film clips. A video of him dancing at a Harry Styles concert with his BTS bandmates and American singer Lizzo has racked up more than 30 million views.

But V courted some controversy when he accidentally followed fellow K-pop star Jennie of girl group Blackpink. Though he quickly unfollowed her, fans of V and Jennie briefly tussled, with her fans calling him "creepy and a stalker".

V is popular with fans for his deep baritone voice and boyish good looks. He was recently ranked third in film critic website TC Candler's list of The 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2021.

He is also a member of the "Wooga Squad", a celebrity friendship group that includes Park Seo-joon, 33, his co-star on drama series Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth and Parasite actor Choi Woo-shik, 31.

V celebrated his 26th birthday just a few days ago on Dec 30, with his bandmates and Lizzo among those who posted well wishes on social media.