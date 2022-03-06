 Cantopop star Sammi Cheng now a 'housewife' with no recording during latest wave of Covid-19, Latest Music News - The New Paper
Cantopop star Sammi Cheng now a 'housewife' with no recording during latest wave of Covid-19

Sammi Cheng said she has also been using her spare time to watch television dramas and movies.PHOTO: SAMMI_CHENGSAUMAN/INSTAGRAM
Lim Ruey Yan
Mar 06, 2022 08:46 pm

HONG KONG - Cantopop superstar Sammi Cheng has disclosed what she has been up to after she had to stop work as Hong Kong battles a fifth wave of Covid-19 cases.

In a social media post late on Friday (March 4), the 49-year-old singer-actress wrote in Chinese: "Besides buying the food ingredients for cooking, I am staying at home. There are always things to tidy up."

Cheng, who is married to singer Andy Hui, added in the hashtags that she will continue to be a "housewife" for now as the recording of her songs has been postponed.

Besides cleaning her home, Cheng has also been using the spare time to watch television dramas and movies.

She introduced to her fans some titles, including Polish film My Wonderful Life (2021), which is available on Netflix.

Starring Agata Buzek, Jacek Braciak and Adam Woronowicz, it tells the story of an unhappily married woman who fights to keep her multi-generational family together as she tries to stop an anonymous blackmailer from exposing her secret.

This was Cheng's first time watching a Polish film and she liked the story and unexpected ending.

She  said her Listen To Mi Birthday Gig (Blu-ray), recorded in August last year and which featured a couple of new songs, is now available for sale.

 

是否很久沒看我的Live show ？ 現在有得看了😄 Listen to Mi Live show . Blue -ray 已經發售🔥❤️🔥 你們的支持啊！😙🥰 （一個用音樂和好歌感動你的Live show🥰)

Posted by 鄭秀文 Sammi Cheng on Friday, March 4, 2022
