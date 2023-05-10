 Chinese boy band WayV to hold fan meet here in June, member Lucas departs, Latest Music News - The New Paper
Chinese boy band WayV to hold fan meet here in June, member Lucas departs

Chinese boy band WayV will hold a fan meet in Singapore in June.PHOTO: WAYVOFFICIAL/INSTAGRAM
Suzanne Sng
May 10, 2023 06:36 pm

Chinese boy band WayV will be making their way to Singapore as part of their WayV Fanmeeting Tour Phantom on June 2.

This is in support of the group’s fourth extended play album Phantom, which had topped the charts since its release in December 2022.

However, the gig at The Star Theatre will be missing one of their six members.

Kun, Ten, Xiaojun, Hendery and Yangyang will be in Singapore, but not Winwin, according to a tweet from their Twitter account on Monday.

A Chinese subunit of K-pop boy band NCT, WayV were originally a seven-member group when they formed in 2019.

On Wednesday, their management agency SM Entertainment announced the departure of Lucas, who had been on hiatus since August 2021.

The once-popular Hong Kong-born idol was mired in scandals involving his ex-girlfriends, who accused him of cheating, leeching money and gaslighting.

Ticketing details for the upcoming fan meet have not been announced. The tour kicked off in February in Seoul and includes stops in Manila, Bangkok and Hong Kong.

