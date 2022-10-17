Chinese pop star Lay Zhang is a big chilli crab fan

Chinese pop star Lay Zhang will perform at his first solo concert in Singapore on Oct 19.

After six years away from Singapore, Chinese pop star Lay Zhang, who is also a member of K-pop boy band Exo, is glad to be reunited with his fans and chilli crab.

Ahead of his first solo concert, Grandline2: Infinite Lands, here at Resorts World Sentosa on Wednesday, the 31-year-old caught up with local media at Equarius Hotel on Monday and waxed lyrical about the Singaporean dish he so missed.

Here are five things The Straits Times learnt about the singer.

1. A big fan of chilli crab

Having last performed at the Singapore Indoor Stadium with Exo in 2016, Zhang quickly got his chilli crab fix when he arrived in Singapore on Sunday.

“It’s truly so delicious,” he raves. “The level of spiciness is a very acceptable, friendly sort of spicy. I like that it’s a bit sweet too.”

And Zhang’s favourite parts of the dish are the meaty pincers, which he used to prise open with brute force.

He recalls: “The first time I had chilli crab, I was given plastic gloves. At first, I didn’t realise that the dish came with a crab cracker, so I would smash the pincer on a hard surface to get it open. The sauce stained my clothes, but I didn’t care. It was too good. I was willing to sacrifice myself, but my stylist thought it was a headache.”

In the short time since Zhang arrived in Singapore, he also managed to have some pandan cake and Milo. While he admits that touring requires him to work out and be on a strict diet, he simply cannot resist local food.

“It’s not easy for me to come to Singapore, so of course I had to partake,” he says.

2. He wants a tour guide

Zhang hopes to have some time to explore Singapore.

When asked if he was inspired by any local tourist spots, the star laments not having a tour guide to take him around town.

“My team and I are always going from the airport to the hotel to the concert venue. And if the concert venue is five minutes away from the hotel, then we’re pretty much just stuck in one place during the trip,” he says.

Sourcing for recommendations, he adds: “I’ll like to go sightseeing at spots that have more cultural and historical significance.”

3. Bringing Chinese traditional instruments to pop

Zhang, whose latest EP is titled West, has been known for incorporating elements of traditional Chinese music and instruments into his work. Veil, the lead single from his EP, layers the erhu (a Chinese fiddle) over trap beats.

He says: “When you want a more unique sound, you can use the suona (a Chinese double-reed instrument) instead of the synthesizer, and when you want sadder emotions, you can use the erhu. But the erhu can be playful as well. It’s all about where you place it in the music. You don’t want to overuse it, it should be harmonious with the track.”

Traditional Chinese elements are a big part of Zhang’s music, which he describes as M-pop (also known as Mandopop).

Talking about his inspirations, he mentions ancient Chinese poetry, such as those from the Tang and Song dynasties.

“Things like ci (a type of classical Chinese poetry most associated with the Song dynasty) used to have rhythm and music. But because there was no way of recording the music then, those were lost, but the lyrics have remained till now.”

4. Being his own boss

Zhang, who debuted as part of Exo in 2012, has turned his focus to his career in China in recent years. And one of his big moves is starting his own entertainment agency Chromosome Entertainment Group to recruit and train new stars.

The going has been tough at times, he reveals.

“I saw a lot of my own blind spots and filled in the gaps in my knowledge through this entrepreneurship journey, and I’m always learning. I have to say that while it is possible, it’s very tiring to be both an artiste and an entrepreneur. You really need to expend more effort,” he says.

As to whether he connects with the trainees under his guidance, he admits there is a generation gap.

With a laugh, he says: “I’m 31, but the new kids are sometimes 14 or 15, so yes, there are times when I don’t understand what they’re talking about.”

5. Learning Singlish for his fans

Fans can look forward to Zhang flaunting his command of Singlish at his concert. He eagerly asked to learn and picked up Singlish phrases – such as “shiok”, “chio” and “yan dao” – from reporters present at his press conference.

He also asked: “Is it right to say: Concert shiok or shiok concert?”

Book It

Lay Zhang Grandline2: Infinite Lands Concert Live In Singapore

Where: Resorts World Ballroom, Resorts World Convention Centre, 8 Sentosa Gateway

When: Wednesday, 8pm

Admission: Tickets from $168 to $298 are available for purchase via Ticketmaster’s website and hotline (tel: 3158-8588), and at SingPost outlets.