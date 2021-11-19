Chrissy Teigen and John Legend slammed for lavish Squid Game party

Chrissy Teigen posted photos of her dolled up as the creepy doll from the show and guests dressed in the iconic green tracksuits.

LOS ANGELES - The Squid Game craze might have peaked over Halloween but it is far from over.

Celebrity couple Chrissy Teigen and John Legend threw an elaborate Squid Game theme party over the weekend, which included guests dressed in the now-iconic green tracksuits from the show, large piggy banks filled with cash and detailed recreations of the hit K-drama's set.

Teigen, 35, was dolled up as the creepy doll from the top Netflix series, while Legend, 42, donned a mask and bathrobe as one of the wealthy VIPs.

The show, which became a global phenomenon after its release in September, follows a group of desperados who are forced to play deadly versions of childhood games for money. It was the inspiration for many creative Halloween costumes last month (Oct).

In an Instagram post after the party, which included a photo of her sitting on the toilet bowl while in costume, Teigen wrote: "What an absolutely epic night. My dream came true of watching my friends fight to the death."

Guests, who included Pretty Little Liars actress Shay Mitchell and Modern Family actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson, played games like musical chairs, hide and seek, followed by pin the tail on the donkey.

Prizes included air tickets to Napa Valley, California, and dinner for two at three-Michelin-starred The French Laundry.

However, netizens have been divided in the comments section of the post, with some amazed by the attention to detail, while a growing number criticised the lavish do.

"This is so beyond tone deaf as a millionaire to invite your rich friends over and reenact Squid Game, which is rooted in the violence of capitalism," wrote one commenter.

Other comments included "Why do rich people always miss the whole entire point?" and "This is amazing and also the most nonsense rich person s*** I've ever seen".

However, there were others who defended the party, saying: "How many regular people have been dressed up in Squid Game costumes and been recreating games but somehow it's horrible that she did it."