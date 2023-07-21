Coco Lee’s estranged husband missing from her latest obituary

HONG KONG – Coco Lee’s estranged husband, Canadian businessman Bruce Rockowitz, was not listed in the latest obituary of the late Hong Kong-American singer, but her elder sister Nancy urged the public not to read too much into it.

Coco’s family took out an obituary in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Her elder sisters Nancy and Carol as well as Carol’s husband were listed as the family members.

It led several media outlets to speculate why Mr Rockowitz’s name was not included.

Coco – who died aged 48 on July 5 – had been diagnosed with depression years earlier.

She allegedly experienced marital problems with Mr Rockowitz, who is in his mid-60s, and they were rumoured to have separated, although Coco never addressed the speculation.

Nancy told Taiwanese news portal SET News that the obituary on Friday did not include other family members because there were just too many. She pointed out that their 86-year-old mother was also not included in the obituary.

“Please respect the arrangements of the family of the deceased, and don’t keep running unnecessary gossip,” she said.

Mr Rockowitz took out an obituary earlier in July listing his name and those of his two daughters from his previous marriage, Rachel and Sarah, as well as Nancy and Carol.