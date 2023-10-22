Coco Lee’s mother lashes out at late singer’s husband for alleged infidelity

Singer Coco Lee (left) with her mother and two elder sisters in a photo posted on social media in July 2021.

WUHAN, China – The mother of late Hong Kong-American singer Coco Lee has lashed out at her son-in-law, Canadian businessman Bruce Rockowitz, for his alleged infidelity, as she talked about Lee’s marriage in public for the first time.

The 86-year-old made the comments at a press conference last Saturday after Lee, who died at the age of 48 on July 5, was laid to rest in her home town in Wuhan, the capital city of central China’s Hubei province, on the same day.

Her ashes were placed together with her late father’s at the Wuhan Shimen Peak Memorial Park.

A commemorative exhibition in her memory also opened at the park that day and will run until May 31, 2024.

Lee’s mother and elder sisters Carol and Nancy met the media last Saturday afternoon after attending the opening ceremony. Mr Rockowitz was not present.

Lee’s mother said her daughter had been suffering due to Mr Rockowitz’s alleged extramarital affair for many years, the Hong Kong media reported on Sunday.

“She raised the issue of divorce many times, and she was twice coaxed into withdrawing her divorce papers,” she said. “The third time was the more recent one.”

Coco Lee and her husband Bruce Rockowitz in a photo posted on social media in November 2017. PHOTO: COCO LEE/FACEBOOK

She thought her daughter would be successful in her divorce the third time as the divorce papers reached the court and the application was approved. However, the singer died before the papers could be signed.

“An elderly person sending off a younger person is very painful. I may be old, but I am not confused. My mind is still clear,” said Lee’s mother, adding that she said she would protect and defend her remaining children while she is still alive.

The late singer’s family also later revealed to the media through their lawyers that they have formally written to the Coroner’s Court of Hong Kong, requesting an investigation into the cause of Lee’s death, and applied for a public hearing.