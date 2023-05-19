Coldplay concert tickets in Malaysia are so hot, one fan is offering $33k for tickets

Coldplay's Chris Martin performs on stage during their Music of the Spheres world tour in Coimbra, Portugal.

When you try your best, but you don’t succeed.

That could be the case for frustrated Coldplay fans in Malaysia, who are finding it hard to get hold of tickets for the rock band’s concert after they were all were snapped up within three hours on Wednesday.

Pre-sale tickets which were exclusive to CIMB cardholders on Tuesday were also sold out within hours.

The demand for tickets is so hot that one buyer on e-commerce marketplace Carousell in the country is offering to pay RM111,111 ($33,000) for the concert tickets.

The buyer is seeking tickets in Category 1, which originally cost RM1,288 each, and Category 2 (RM758 each). There was no mention of the number of tickets wanted, based on checks by The Straits Times.

With the hot demand, scalpers are having a field day, with one offering tickets as high as RM43,000 each on Carousell. The post later stated the ticket was “locked” at RM55,200, but it appears to have been deleted since.

The popular British band will be playing at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on Nov 22. It is Coldplay’s first concert in Malaysia during their Asia leg of the Music Of The Spheres World Tour.

Prices of the tickets ranged between RM228 and RM3,088, according to the organiser, Live Nation Malaysia.

The Star reported on Wednesday that the cheapest ticket was being sold for RM1,749 on online ticket marketplace Viagogo, which is almost eight times higher than its original price.

On Carousell, Category 4 and Category 5 tickets, priced at RM598 and RM498 respectively were being sold for RM2,499 and RM3,000, added the report.

Tickets for the KL concert are also listed on Carousell in Singapore, with prices ranging from $350 to $8,000.

For example, a Category 2 ticket is priced at $350 on one listing. Four tickets in My Universe Category, which costs RM2,108 each, were priced at $8,000 on a separate listing.

When ST approached a seller on a listing, the person said the tickets were still available and the prices were negotiable.

Coldplay, who played two concerts in Singapore in April 2017, did not list the Republic as one of their tour stops this time round.

On Thursday, Malaysia’s Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Salahuddin Ayub said that it is unreasonable to resell a Coldplay concert ticket at RM43,000.

The ministry has yet to receive any reports on the overpriced concert tickets, said Mr Salahuddin.

The ministry will investigate if there are reports on the resale of Coldplay’s concert tickets based on the Consumer Protection Act 1999, he added.

Said Mr Salahuddin: “If there is an official report, we can advise the public on this matter. I know the public wants to attend the concert, but make wise decisions on this. Do not purchase a ticket sold at RM43,000.”

Ticketing website GoLive Asia said the virtual queue for the pre-sale tickets of the concert had 400,000 fans, setting a record for the platform.

Fans in Malaysia are requesting an additional concert by Coldplay on social media after failing to get tickets.

They tagged the official accounts, such as Coldplay and GoLive Asia, pleading for a second show. They have also started an online petition for Coldplay to announce a second show.

Earlier this month, after news broke that Coldplay will be performing in the country, Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim tweeted: “Welcome to Kuala Lumpur!”