Concerts by Bryan Adams, Joey Yung and F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers stars

The Shooting Star Asia Tour In Singapore will be performed by Thai actor-singers (from left) Dew Jirawat, Bright Vachirawit, Win Metawin and Nani Hirunkit.

Shooting Star Asia Tour In Singapore

The four lead actors from the popular Thai drama F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers (2021 to 2022) will be performing at a concert at The Star Theatre on Saturday. Bright Vachirawit, Win Metawin, Dew Jirawat and Nani Hirunkit will be singing soundtrack numbers from F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers, such as Shooting Star and Who Am I.

The quartet gained immense popularity internationally through the series, and first held a sold-out concert in Bangkok in July 2022. Their Singapore show is part of their first Asia tour, which includes stops in Yokohama and Seoul.

Depending on the category of ticket purchased, ticket holders will be entitled to fan benefits such as a group photo with the actors, a signed poster and other goodies.

Where: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green

MRT: Buona Vista

When: Saturday, 8pm

Admission: $148 to $288 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588) and all SingPost outlets

Bryan Adams: So Happy It Hurts 2023

Canadian singer Bryan Adams will be singing songs from his 15th studio album, So Happy it Hurts (2022), at his concert at The Star Theatre. PHOTO: LIVE NATION SINGAPORE

Known the world over for his brand of feel-good rock music, Bryan Adams is a Canadian rock legend. After last performing here in 2017, he now brings his So Happy It Hurts tour to The Star Theatre on Monday.

This time, his setlist will include songs from his 15th studio album, So Happy it Hurts (2022), which has tracks such as Never Gonna Rain and On The Road, which the 63-year-old co-wrote.

Expect some attention to be given to his 14th studio album, Shine A Light (2019), too. But of course, evergreen favourites such as Summer Of ’69 (1985) and Please Forgive Me (1993) are likely to get an airing.

Where: The Star Theatre

MRT: Buona Vista

When: Monday, 8pm

Admission: Ticket from $118 to $228 via Ticketmaster

Sands Live: Joey Yung Love In Marina Bay Sands

Hong Kong singer Joey Yung made headlines in 2021 when she joined the second season of the Chinese reality series Sisters Who Make Waves. PHOTO: EMPEROR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

Cantopop star Joey Yung is the first headliner this year of the Sands Live Season, a series of concerts at Marina Bay Sands.

The Hong Kong singer – whose shows are famous for being visually spectacular – previously performed a joint concert in Singapore with fellow Hong Konger Hacken Lee at the Resorts World Ballroom in 2016. This time, she will have the stage all to herself and is set to perform hit songs such as My Pride (2003), Evade You (1999) and Grand Debut (2001).

A mainstay of the Cantopop scene, Yung also made headlines in 2021 when she joined the second season of the Chinese reality series Sisters Who Make Waves. Perhaps she might give a live performance or two of the songs she sang on the popular show.

Where: Sands Grand Ballroom, Level 5 Sands Expo and Convention Centre, 10 Bayfront Avenue

MRT: Bayfront

When: Friday, 8pm

Admission: $88 to $388, book at https://str.sg/wttG