Concerts celebrating classic Chinese hits to take place this year

Two start-studded concerts celebrating the history of Chinese music are set to take place at Capitol Theatre this year.

On Aug 12 and 13, the Shi Guang concert will see 10 renowned Singaporean artistes gather to reminisce about the good old days of Chinese music. The lineup includes Jimmy Ye, MengFM, Wu Qing Kang, Hong Shao Xuan, Pan Ying, Allan Moo, Mediacorp LOVE 972 DJ Leelian Chua, Brenda Tang, Chriz Tong and Celeste Syn.

Fans can expect reinterpretations of timeless hits which hold special meaning for and have influenced the singing styles of these featured artistes.

“People often relate their life experiences and feelings to the melody and lyrics of a song. Through the Shi Guang concert, we hope to reignite the feelings of music lovers with timeless classics, and at the same time, share the rich history and development of Chinese music to the younger generations,” said Romell Song, COO of IMC Group Asia.

December Rains, Singapore’s first modern Mandarin musical, will celebrate its 25th anniversary with December Rains The Concert on September 23 and 24.

Written by esteemed songwriters Ye and Liang Wern Fook, the musical has been attended by over 40,000 fans across its three sold out runs in 1996, 2010 and 2015.

The concert will feature Joanna Dong, Chriz Tong, Sugie Phua, Sherman Zhuo, Qiaohan and Ye himself, the pioneer and songwriter of December Rains.

This will be the first time Ye performs the songs he wrote for December Rain.

“This has definitely been a labour of love for me. I am thankful for the opportunity to mount this 25th anniversary concert to commemorate the collaborative work of my friend Dr Liang Wern Fook and myself,” Ye said.

“Hopefully, my fellow Singaporeans will reaffirm the enduring legacy of our pioneering masterpiece and give it renewed life and relevance.”

Tickets for both shows are now on sale.

Shi Guang CONCERT 2022

Where: Capitol Theatre, 17 Stamford Road

When: 7pm, Aug 12 and 13

Admission: $88 and $168, via All Access Asia’s Website

DECEMBER RAINS THE CONCERT 2022

Where: Capitol Theatre, 17 Stamford Road

When: 2:30pm and 7:30pm, Sept 23 and 24

Admission: $88, via All Access Asia’s Website