Dance music festival ZoukOut to make a comeback
The last edition of ZoukOut in 2018 pulled in 20,000 festivalgoers.PHOTO: ST FILE
Eddino Abdul Hadi, Music Correspondent
Jul 20, 2022 06:45 pm

Dance music festival ZoukOut is set to make a comeback in 2022, nightclub Zouk has announced on Instagram and Facebook.

It gave no details on the venue and dates, although the event has traditionally been held at Siloso Beach, Sentosa, in December.

One of the largest electronic dance music events held in Singapore, the first edition of the dusk-to-dawn festival took place in 2000, drawing 9,000 dance music fans from Singapore and around the world.

At its peak, it drew 50,000 festivalgoers in 2014, but attendance then waned. The last edition in 2018 pulled in 20,000.

The various stages have featured various sub-genres of electronic dance music and headlining DJs and producers such as David Guetta, Martin Garrix and Afrojack.

