David Foster’s concert in Singapore to feature singers Michael Bolton, Siti Nurhaliza and more

Canadian hit composer David Foster has written songs for stars ranging from Michael Jackson to Madonna.

Canadian hit composer and producer David Foster will stage a concert at The Star Theatre on Aug 8, which will feature popular acts such as American singer Michael Bolton and Malaysian singer Siti Nurhaliza.

Tickets, from $105, go on sale on Thursday.

Also performing at the concert is Grammy-winning American singer Peabo Bryson, best known for songs such as Beauty And The Beast (1991) and A Whole New World (1992).

Foster’s wife Katharine McPhee, the American Idol runner-up behind songs such as Terrified (2010), and Loren Allred, the American singer behind Never Enough, a song from musical film The Greatest Showman (2017), are also part of the line-up.

Since the early 1970s, Foster has composed and worked on hits for stars ranging from Michael Jackson and Madonna to Barbra Streisand and Michael Buble.

His long list of accolades includes 16 Grammy Awards, an Emmy and a Golden Globe.

One of the judges on reality television show Asia’s Got Talent, which ran for three seasons in 2015, 2017 and 2019, he has performed in Singapore several times, including two nights at The Star Theatre in 2012.

Hitman David Foster & Friends Asia Tour 2023

Where: The Star Performing Arts Centre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green

When: Aug 8, 8pm

Admission: Tickets from $105 to $250 go on sale on Thursday, noon, via Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555).