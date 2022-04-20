Della Ding Dang holding concert at The Star Theatre on May 20

Mandopop star Della Ding Dang, known for her powerful voice, will hold a concert at The Star Theatre on May 20.

Dubbed the queen of love ballads, the Chinese singer's upcoming gig is titled Della Sing Together Again 2022 Live In Singapore.

She last performed at the venue in 2019, acting and singing in the heartwarming Mandarin musical An Accident Of Love. She had also held a concert there in 2018, belting outhits such as I Am A Little Bird, I Love Him and Heart Of Palms.

In a press release, the 39-year-old said: "I am looking forward to meeting all my fans in Singapore and being able to stand again on the stage at The Star Theatre and performing. We will definitely get to enjoy ourselves."

The singer joined the hit Chinese reality programme Sisters Who Make Waves in 2020. And she released the album Sing Together Again in 2021, which features renditions of classics tunes from the 1990s, such as Jeff Chang's Love Is Like A Tide (1993) and Richie Jen's Too Soft-Hearted (1996).

The show's promoter is Live Nation Singapore and Live Nation members have early access to ticket sales on April 22 between 10am to 11.59pm. General sales commence on April 23.

Della Sing Together Again 2022 Live In Singapore

Where: The Star Theatre, The Star Performing Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green

When: 8pm, May 20

Admission: $88 to $148 via Ticketmaster (or call 3158-8588)