 Della Ding Dang holding concert at The Star Theatre on May 20, Latest Music News - The New Paper
Music

Della Ding Dang holding concert at The Star Theatre on May 20

Della Ding Dang holding concert at The Star Theatre on May 20
Chinese singer Della Ding Dang performing at The Star Theatre on April 21, 2018.PHOTO: ONE PRODUCTION, ROCK RECORDS SINGAPORE
Apr 20, 2022 03:04 pm

Mandopop star Della Ding Dang, known for her powerful voice, will hold a concert at The Star Theatre on May 20.

Dubbed the queen of love ballads, the Chinese singer's upcoming gig is titled Della Sing Together Again 2022 Live In Singapore.

She last performed at the venue in 2019, acting and singing in the heartwarming Mandarin musical An Accident Of Love. She had also held a concert there in 2018, belting outhits such as I Am A Little Bird, I Love Him and Heart Of Palms.

In a press release, the 39-year-old said: "I am looking forward to meeting all my fans in Singapore and being able to stand again on the stage at The Star Theatre and performing. We will definitely get to enjoy ourselves."

The singer joined the hit Chinese reality programme Sisters Who Make Waves in 2020. And she released the album Sing Together Again in 2021, which features renditions of classics tunes from the 1990s, such as Jeff Chang's Love Is Like A Tide (1993) and Richie Jen's Too Soft-Hearted (1996).

The show's promoter is Live Nation Singapore and Live Nation members have early access to ticket sales on April 22 between 10am to 11.59pm. General sales commence on April 23.

Tickets for Justin Bieber's Justice World Tour will go on sale on April 21 at 10am.
Music

Justin Bieber to perform at National Stadium in October

Related Stories

Singer A-mei breaks personal record with 12 days of concerts at Taipei Arena

Jay Chou's Carnival World Tour returns to National Stadium on Dec 17 and 18

Large-scale A-lin concert at Singapore Indoor Stadium on May 28

Della Sing Together Again 2022 Live In Singapore

Where: The Star Theatre, The Star Performing Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green
When: 8pm, May 20
Admission: $88 to $148 via Ticketmaster (or call 3158-8588)

More On This Topic
Justin Bieber to perform at National Stadium in October
Rush to sell seats for plays, concerts as full capacity allowed for some shows

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

CONCERTSMusic