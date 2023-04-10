Did JJ Lin hit back at talk that he lost money in virtual property

Singaporean singer JJ Lin, who invested in virtual real estate in 2021, appears to have hit back at talk that the value of his three plots of land has plummeted by 90 per cent.

Lin, 42, posted a photo of a leather wallet on microblogging platform Weibo on Sunday and wrote in the caption: “Rumour has it that recently a lot of people are interested in helping me manage my finances.”

The Mandopop star, who has also invested in non-fungible tokens and founded a professional e-sport team, added a laughing-crying emoji.

The post appeared to be aimed at a trending article on the platform which had reported that Lin’s US$123,000 (S$163,000) virtual land investment had dropped in value by more than 90 per cent.

The three plots of virtual land that the singer owns in metaverse Decentraland are reportedly now worth only US$10,000.

However, the loss must be small potatoes to the best-selling artiste, who is currently on his JJ20 World Tour.

He is also set to release his 20th-anniversary album, Happily, Painfully After, on April 21.