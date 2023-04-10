 Did JJ Lin hit back at talk that he lost money in virtual property, Latest Music News - The New Paper
Music

Did JJ Lin hit back at talk that he lost money in virtual property

Did JJ Lin hit back at talk that he lost money in virtual property
Singer JJ Lin reportedly lost money investing in virtual property.PHOTO: ST FILE
Suzanne Sng
Apr 10, 2023 06:08 pm

Singaporean singer JJ Lin, who invested in virtual real estate in 2021, appears to have hit back at talk that the value of his three plots of land has plummeted by 90 per cent.

Lin, 42, posted a photo of a leather wallet on microblogging platform Weibo on Sunday and wrote in the caption: “Rumour has it that recently a lot of people are interested in helping me manage my finances.”

The Mandopop star, who has also invested in non-fungible tokens and founded a professional e-sport team, added a laughing-crying emoji.

The post appeared to be aimed at a trending article on the platform which had reported that Lin’s US$123,000 (S$163,000) virtual land investment had dropped in value by more than 90 per cent.

The three plots of virtual land that the singer owns in metaverse Decentraland are reportedly now worth only US$10,000.

However, the loss must be small potatoes to the best-selling artiste, who is currently on his JJ20 World Tour.

K-pop girl group IVE attend a red carpet event during the 32nd Seoul Music Awards at KSPO Dome in Seoul, on Jan 19, 2023.
Music

K-pop girl group IVE to hold first Singapore fan concert

Related Stories

S’pore singer Corey Koh, 20, launches music career with debut single

Thai star Bright Vachirawit says his ‘sad love story’ can be found in upcoming album

Musician Subhas Nair denies trying to create ill-will between races and religious groups

He is also set to release his 20th-anniversary album, Happily, Painfully After, on April 21.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

MUSICIANSsocial mediaMETAVERSE