DJ Hyo from Girls’ Generation to perform at Marquee in November

South Korean singer, rapper and dancer Hyoyeon made her debut as a deejay in 2018 after Girls’ Generation went on hiatus in 2017.PHOTO: Marina Bay Sands
Eddino Abdul Hadi Music Correspondent
Oct 14, 2022 04:01 pm

Kim Hyo-yeon, a member of K-pop girl group Girls’ Generation, is set to perform a deejay set at nightclub Marquee Singapore at Marina Bay Sands on Nov 18 under her stage name DJ Hyo.

Also known as Hyoyeon, the South Korean singer, rapper and dancer made her debut as a deejay in 2018 after Girls’ Generation went on hiatus in 2017.

The 33-year-old has since scored electronic dance music hits such as Sober (2018) and Dessert (2020).

Since then, the multi-talented artiste has been making waves in the international DJ circuit, performing at some of the biggest nightclubs and popular music festivals around the world.

She now holds the 11th position in the 2022 Top 100 DJanes of Asia, a ranking of top female DJs across the region.

In May, she released her debut EP, Deep, which includes singles such as Punk Right Now and Badster.

Early-bird tickets to the Marquee performance, which cost $60 for women and $70 for men, are available on the club’s website (www.marqueesingapore.com). Tickets for expedited entry cost $150.

A limited number of tickets will be available at the entrance on show day.

Kim’s visit to Singapore comes a few months after another Girls’ Generation member, singer Tiffany Young, was in town in August for a media preview of beauty brand Lancome’s beauty tech flagship outside Mandarin Gallery in Orchard Road.

