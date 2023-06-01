Drew Barrymore hails Taylor Swift as a role model for girls and women

American actress-host Drew Barrymore (right) at Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour concert on May 28.

NEW YORK – Actress-host Drew Barrymore has nothing but praise for singer Taylor Swift after attending her The Eras Tour concert.

Barrymore, 48, had been at the New Jersey show with her two daughters, Olive, 10, and Frankie, nine, on Sunday.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Barrymore shared a series of photos from the show, including one of herself looking emotional.

“I cried so hard when you sang Welcome To New York,” she wrote, referring to the song from Swift’s album 1989. “I moved here not knowing where my life was going. And I actually found myself so happy in this chapter.”

Barrymore had moved from her hometown of Los Angeles to New York for her talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, which started airing in 2020.

“You are the role model all of us girls and women need. Thank you for one of the best nights of our lives. We are so lucky to have seen your show. Your oh-so-giving three-hour show,” she wrote.

“We listen to you on vinyl every morning to get ready for our day. You transcend. And make life beautiful. Everyone passing beaded bracelets around. Witnessing the good,” she added.

Swift, 33, had attracted a number of celebrities to her The Eras Tour, which kicked off in March in Glendale, Arizona. These included singer Keith Urban and his wife, actress Nicole Kidman, singer Billy Joel, actresses Reese Witherspoon, Blake Lively and Jennifer Lawrence and singer-actress Selena Gomez.

After performing three shows in New Jersey, Swift wrote on Instagram: “Yeahhhh so the last three nights were a dreamscape and totally overwhelming. I love every single one of you who came to those three shows in Jersey, all 217,625 of you.”