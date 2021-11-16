Ed Sheeran, BTS win big at MTV Europe Music Awards

Ed Sheeran performing at MTV’s Europe Music Awards, which returned as an in-person event in Budapest, after a virtual 2020 edition.

BUDAPEST: English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran won best artist and best song for Bad Habits, while K-pop boy band BTS snatched four awards at MTV's Europe Music Awards (EMA), which returned as an in-person event in Budapest on Sunday after a virtual 2020 edition due to the pandemic.

Lil Nas X was awarded best video for MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name), while BTS won the most awards with four including best pop, best K-pop, best group and biggest fans.

First-time EMA winners Maneskin took home best rock, while show host and performer Saweetie won best new act.

Nicki Minaj won for best hip-hop, Olivia Rodrigo was awarded best push, Maluma won best Latin, and YUNGBLUD snagged the award for best alternative.

Singaporean Mandopop singer JJ Lin, who released his first English album, Like You Do, earlier this year, won the best South-east Asia act.

For the first time, the MTV EMA Generation Change Award winners were recognised during the EMAs main show, honouring five young people promoting equality while fighting against anti-LGBTQ+ policies.