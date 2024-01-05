Ed Sheeran to hold intimate gig at Capitol Theatre a day after sold-out National Stadium concert

British musician Ed Sheeran will hold an intimate one-night-only show at Capitol Theatre on Feb 17.

Those who could not get tickets to Ed Sheeran’s sold-out + - = ÷ x (Mathematics) concert on Feb 16 at the National Stadium have another chance to watch the British musician here.

The 32-year-old will be holding a one-night-only performance, titled An Evening With Ed Sheeran, on Feb 17 at Capitol Theatre.

He will perform tracks such as Salt Water and End Of Youth from his 2023 album -, pronounced Subtract, and also interact with fans at the intimate showcase.

His 2011 debut album + (Plus) topped the UK Albums Chart, while Thinking Out Loud from 2014’s x (Multiply) won him Grammy Awards for Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance.

He is one of the world’s best-selling artistes with reportedly more than 150 million records sold worldwide.

The general sale for tickets, priced at $298, starts on Jan 12 at 3pm via Ticketmaster’s website (ticketmaster.sg/activity/detail/24sg_edsheeran2nd).

KrisFlyer members can redeem a pair of Category 1 Standing and Category 2 tickets for 63,000 and 78,000 miles respectively via KrisFlyer Experiences from Jan 5. Each member can redeem up to four tickets across both categories.

An Evening With Ed Sheeran

Where: Capitol Theatre, 17 Stamford Road

When: Feb 17, timing to be announced

Admission: $298, available at the general sale from Jan 12 at 3pm via Ticketmaster’s website (ticketmaster.sg/activity/detail/24sg_edsheeran2nd) and hotline (tel: 3158-8588)