Event cancelled after fans mob Nicki Minaj in London

Nicki Minaj caused a near riot after she announced a meet-and-greet event in London on Monday (July 11).

The event at a cafe in the district of Camden had to be cancelled after the crowds became unmanageable.

Some even chased after a vehicle that was believed to be carrying the Trinidadian rapper.

She was in the British capital to perform at the Wireless Festival in Finsbury Park at the weekend and local media reported that police had to help manage the crowds there too.

Then she announced on social media on Sunday that she would be at the Cafe Koko the next day.

Fans waited for hours and when she turned up her car was mobbed and she couldn’t safely reach the venue.

She made an appeal for calm but it didn’t seem to help.

Eventually the whole thing had to be called off.

And as the black vehicle believed to be carrying her drove off, crowds of screaming fans followed it.

Minaj later took to social media to say she loved her fans and to thank the officers for their efforts.