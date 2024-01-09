Fan chopes seat with shoe, hobbles out to buy coffee for Joker Xue

The fan gamely removed his right shoe and used it to chope his seat.

"Go get me kopi-o."

This request would get brushed off as a mere joke had it come from anyone else. But since it came from well-loved Chinese star Joker Xue, a fan at the Jan 7 concert gamely got up to get his idol that black coffee.

Heck, the fan even removed his right shoe and sock, and used them to chope his seat at the Indoor Stadium.

Xue, who famously refunded concertgoers' tickets last September after he had to cancel a show as he was running a temperature, bantered with his fans between sets.

In a video recorded by YES 933 DJ Joey Tay and shared by 8days, Xue zooms in on a random concertgoer and asks if he has the habit of choping seats.

The 40-year-old star had done his homework and displayed his familiarity with Singapore lingo and quirks.

When the concertgoer admits to have choped seats before, Xue asks him to chope his seat and buy him kopi-o.

The eager concertgoer makes a move to chope his seat with his watch but is advised to be more economical with his choping object. He then proceeds to leave his right shoe and sock in his seat before hobbling out to get that drink.

“He didn’t manage to get coffee from a stall, but he got bottled black coffee from a vending machine. Joker drank it,” recalled Tay.

“Joker reminded the guy to wash his foot and joked that he could give him half of the coffee for that."